East Carolina forward Amiya Joiner joins LSU women's basketball team

Photo: LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE — After three seasons as an East Carolina Pirate, forward Amiya Joiner is putting on purple and gold as an LSU Tiger.

Joiner, a North Carolina native, signed with LSU, the LSU women's basketball team Facebook announced Wednesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt."

During her junior season with the Pirates, the 6'2" player led her team with 15 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and had a field goal completion rate of 48.1 percent. During her entire career at East Carolina, she averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC player.

She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history. Joyner is one of two players in ECU history with multiple 20-rebound games. She also ranks No. 4 in program history with 132 blocks.