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East Ascension seniors continue decades-old tradition of jumping into pond to celebrate last day of class
GONZALES — Seniors at East Ascension High School on Wednesday took a plunge in the pond across the street from the school as part of an annual tradition.
Seniors have been jumping into the water on the last day of classes for more than 20 years.
"It kind of is the culminating event of the last four years of our students' experience here at East Ascension High School. It is absolutely something that students enter East Ascension High School thinking about this moment," Principal Lauren Stephens said.
EA's graduation is on May 6.
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