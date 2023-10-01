Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30

BATON ROUGE - Early voting for statewide and local elections are set to start Sept. 30 until Oct. 7, excluding Sunday Oct. 1.

While voter numbers may be more scarce this year, some voters wasted no time getting in line and were done within minutes.

“We always believe that voting is important and especially early voting, get the vote in and that way we can get about our business,” Riley Hagan said.

Hagan was one of the first in line to cast a vote. He and his wife said they want politicians “that will represent the people,” as well as an efficient government and lower taxes.

Voters are encouraged to use the new free GeauxVote Mobile app, which shows users ballots before they head to the polls. It also shows early voting locations and election day voting sites.

Voters need a government issued identification like a drivers license, state ID card, a passport or a digital license like LA Wallet.

Louisiana’s primary election day is Saturday, Oct. 14.