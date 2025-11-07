Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal

BATON ROUGE - As early voting wraps up ahead of the Nov. 15 elections, officials say turnout so far is low.

While all elections are important, not all elections get a ton of voters to the polls, and considering many elections in and around East Baton Rouge are tax renewals, that appears to be the case.

Steve Raborn with the Registrar of Voters Office says early voting has become more popular over time.

"You know, it's probably on the lower side, but that may be typical for this type of election," Raborn said.

In East Baton Rouge, early voting numbers show about 5% of voters in the parish have cast their ballots. That's about 15,000 people who voted early or cast an absentee ballot.

Political analyst James Hartman says he's not surprised by the turnout so far. In East Baton Rouge, the mayor-president's Thrive EBR tax plan is on the ballot, and that could cause an uptick in the parish. Hartman says tax votes bring out particular voters.

"The people who vote every four years in the presidential election or every four years in the governor's race are not the ones you expect to turn out this time," Hartman said. "It's the people who don't miss an election at all."

It could be the same case in other parishes, too, like West Baton Rouge and Tangipahoa. West Baton Rouge voters could approve a variety of millages to pay for schools, libraries and drainage. The sheriff's office is asking Tangipahoa voters to approve a sales tax to boost deputy pay and add more resources around the parish.

Early voting ends Saturday for the November election.