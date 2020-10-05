Early morning house fire breaks out on North 47th Street

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are battling an early morning house fire in north Baton Rouge as of 7 a.m., Monday, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to a home within the 700 block of North 47th Street shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday.

At this time it is unknown how the blaze was started and if it has resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.