64°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning house fire breaks out on North 47th Street
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are battling an early morning house fire in north Baton Rouge as of 7 a.m., Monday, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a home within the 700 block of North 47th Street shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday.
At this time it is unknown how the blaze was started and if it has resulted in any injuries.
This is a developing situation, check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bayou Classic set for April 17, location to be announced Monday at...
-
Powerful tropical Storm Delta may head to Louisiana
-
Five EBR schools closed Monday due to teacher sick-out
-
Flags flown at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Mike Foster
-
First weekend of bars reopening in Baton Rouge draws light business