Early morning house fire breaks out on North 47th Street

2 hours 45 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 7:07 AM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are battling an early morning house fire in north Baton Rouge as of 7 a.m., Monday, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to a home within the 700 block of North 47th Street shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday.

At this time it is unknown how the blaze was started and if it has resulted in any injuries. 

This is a developing situation, check back for updates. 

