Dutchtown High educator chosen as 2026 New Teacher of the Year

1 hour 55 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 9:58 AM July 31, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - A teacher at Dutchtown High School was honored as the 2026 New Teacher of the Year.

Olivia Francois teaches 10th-grade civics in Ascension Parish at her alma mater.

The Louisiana Department of Education said Francois was recognized for displaying Outstanding Professional Promise while she was working for her graduate degree, and that her teaching approach shows academic excellence and investment in her personal growth. 

"Your influence is shaping the future of education in Louisiana," the LDE said. "Congratulations and thank you!"

