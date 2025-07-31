88°
Latest Weather Blog
Dutchtown High educator chosen as 2026 New Teacher of the Year
GEISMAR - A teacher at Dutchtown High School was honored as the 2026 New Teacher of the Year.
Olivia Francois teaches 10th-grade civics in Ascension Parish at her alma mater.
The Louisiana Department of Education said Francois was recognized for displaying Outstanding Professional Promise while she was working for her graduate degree, and that her teaching approach shows academic excellence and investment in her personal growth.
Trending News
"Your influence is shaping the future of education in Louisiana," the LDE said. "Congratulations and thank you!"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: A workshop to set children up for success
-
Trump announces 25% tariff on India and unspecified penalties for buying Russian...
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for man accused of stealing from Evangeline Street...
-
FranU announces $2 million renovation of healthcare building
-
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts
Sports Video
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday