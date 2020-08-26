90°
Dudley DeBosier law firm to offer free Uber rides for St. Patrick's Day parade

3 years 5 months 1 week ago Friday, March 17 2017 Mar 17, 2017 March 17, 2017 11:29 AM March 17, 2017 in News
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Dudley DeBosier, a personal injury law firm, if offering free rides through Uber on Mar. 18, the date of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The free rides are a part of the "Safe Ride Home" initiative where the firm offers to pick up the tab for car rides on dates that typically have high incidents of drunk driving. The firm created the program to reduce the amount of drunk driving that occurs during the parade weekend, as well as other holidays.

"Each person that uses this service is making the choice to make Baton Rouge safer, and that is a good thing," Chad Dudley, managing partner, said.

Free rides are only available from an establishment that serves alcohol to a place of residence in Baton Rouge. The cost of the ride is capped at $50.

To register visit here :http://dudleydebosier.com/dd_does_right/saferidehome

The dealine to register is Friday, Mar. 17 at noon. Once registered, participants will recieve an email confirmation with a $50 Uber credit code.

