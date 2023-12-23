Latest Weather Blog
Drug dealer resists arrest, tells passenger to destroy evidence
HAMMOND - Two men were arrested during a traffic stop after Deputies say they found a bag of illegal drugs in their car.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped Michael Nelson Jr., 28, of Tickfaw, at the intersection of Wardline Road and Crapanzano Road Saturday night. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies noticed a clear bag of suspected illegal drugs on the driver's side floorboard in plain view.
Deputies say Nelson resisted arrest, but was quickly detained along with his passenger, 23-year-old Jacoby Nelson. During the struggle, Michael reportedly yelled for the Jacoby to the destroy the evidence.
Deputies found a large sum of money and illegal drugs packaged for street-level sale inside the vehicle.
Both individuals were booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail. The investigation by TPSO and the DEA is ongoing.
