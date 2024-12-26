65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Driver lost control of his vehicle before fatally crashing on I-110 curve

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-110 Christmas day left a teenager dead. 

Baton Rouge police said Isaiah Garnett, 19, died from his injuries after he lost control of his vehicle while entering the curve on I-110 southbound near Governor's Mansion. He crashed into the concrete retaining wall on the right side of the roadway. 

Police said the crash investigation is ongoing. 

