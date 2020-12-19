57°
Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Livingston Parish

Saturday, December 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash along LA Hwy 63 at the intersection of LA Hwy 449 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year old Tyler King. According to the investigation, King was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 63 in a 2013 Toyota Tundra.

For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

King was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.  Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from King for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.  

