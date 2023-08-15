Driver crashed stolen car at L'Auberge Casino after lengthy, high-speed chase

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase down River Road, reaching speeds over 90 miles per hour before crashing the car outside L'Auberge Casino.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started just before 3 p.m. Sunday after the stolen vehicle was spotted on North 22nd Street. The driver then led police on a "lengthy" pursuit, ignoring stop sign and repeatedly veering into oncoming traffic.

Authorities said the chase finally ended in the parking lot of L'Auberge Casino. Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Hollins, who was booked for theft of a vehicle, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

Another person who was in the passenger seat during the chase also fled the scene and has not been located.

Hollins told police he stole the vehicle from a gas station after the owner left the keys in it.

WBRZ was at the scene Sunday afternoon and saw a woman being taken into police custody. BRPD also said they arrested Keanna Alexander, Hollins' mother. Officers said Alexander showed up after Hollins had been arrested and accosted officers, interfering with the investigation.

Video showed Alexander being combative with officers as she was loaded into the back of a police vehicle.

Hollins was arrested and booked for resisting arrest, interfering with an investigation and an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in Gonzales.