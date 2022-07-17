Latest Weather Blog
Driver arrested after charging vehicle at State Trooper in New Orleans Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A state trooper reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle charging toward police Saturday night.
State Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the New Orleans East area while troopers responded to a reckless driving complaint.
Upon arriving, police conducted a traffic stop of the suspected reckless driver at the intersection of US Hwy 90 (Chef Menteur Highway) and Downman Road.
Troopers were approaching the vehicle on foot when the driver attempted to speed away and charged in the direction of police, leading one trooper to fire his gun.
The driver, 21-year-old Jairo Caballero, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer and aggravated flight from an officer.
No one was injured during the incident.
