Driver airlifted in critical condition after wreck in Central on Sunday night
CENTRAL - A driver was airlifted from a crash in Central along Joor Road on Sunday night after hitting a bus head-on.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said a church bus was traveling north along Joor Road near Denham Road when a Nissan crossed the centerline and hit the bus just after 9 p.m.
Officers said the Nissan flipped multiple times and the driver, the only person in the car, was airlifted in critical condition. There were multiple passengers on the bus, including children. Two people suffered minor injuries and did not need immediate medical attention.
Chief Corcoran said the driver of the Nissan was possibly impaired and officers are waiting on toxicology results.
