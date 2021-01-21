Drive-by shooting led to pursuit, crash in downtown BR; see the video here

BATON ROUGE - A large police response was spotted in downtown Thursday after a pursuit ended with a crash in a busy part of the city.

Several police officers were seen blocking an intersection along Laurel Street just blocks from the levee shortly after 3 p.m.. Police said the chase started after a passenger in a vehicle opened fire on another car in the area of Prescott Road and North Foster Drive.

Video showed the vehicle veering around the corner of Laurel, going the wrong direction on a one-way street, before crashing onto the sidewalk. The driver fled the scene and was captured outside Schlittz and Giggles about a block away.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody a short while later, police said.