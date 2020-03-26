Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees, wife Brittany committing $5M to Louisiana amid coronavirus crisis
NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees says he and his wife are giving millions of dollars to help the state of Louisiana as it fights the coronavirus outbreak.
Brees announced on social media Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, are committing $5 million and teaming up with organizations and businesses across the state. Brees said the donations would help pay for 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana "for as long as it takes."
See Brees' full announcement below.
View this post on Instagram
Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
