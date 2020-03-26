Drew Brees, wife Brittany committing $5M to Louisiana amid coronavirus crisis

NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees says he and his wife are giving millions of dollars to help the state of Louisiana as it fights the coronavirus outbreak.

Brees announced on social media Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany, are committing $5 million and teaming up with organizations and businesses across the state. Brees said the donations would help pay for 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana "for as long as it takes."

See Brees' full announcement below.