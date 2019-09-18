74°
Drew Brees undergoes successful surgery to injured throwing hand

Wednesday, September 18 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees has completed surgery for injured thumb in Los Angeles, the quarterback announced Wednesday evening.

Brees shared an update on social media saying all went as planned. The quarterback stayed behind in Los Angeles for surgery while the rest of the team traveled to Seattle for their next game.



Step 1 Complete...successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a ??



Saints Head Coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that he is not settling on a single number one quarterback as his team prepares to take on the Seahawks without Brees.

When asked about the void left by the injured Brees, Payton said his offense would take on a two-quarterback scheme incorporating both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. 

Bridgewater, a one-time Pro Bowler before his career-altering injury, has been the dedicated back-up to Brees for some time. But Hill, the third-string QB, has carved out his own niche as a human Swiss army knife for the offense. Payton would not say which of the two would actually be the starter come Sunday but hinted that we could see a fair amount of play from both of them.

The team has given no official timetable on Brees' return, but initial estimates suggested it could take roughly six weeks.

