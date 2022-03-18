71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drag queen story time coming to Baton Rouge

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 10:22 AM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: Baton Rouge Pride

BATON ROUGE - Drag queen story time is coming to Baton Rouge next month.

The event is being planned through a partnership between Baton Rouge Pride and the Aveda Institute. Baton Rouge Pride says the event will consist of local drag queens reading books that teach acceptance, anti-bullying and inclusiveness.

People are invited to attend the reading on December 2 at Aveda's new campus on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Doors open at 2 p.m. and story time will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The family-friendly story time is free, however space is limited. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to come early or reserve a spot online.

Trending News

A similar event that was set to take place at a Lafayette library earlier this year, but it was ultimately canceled due pushback from part of the community.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days