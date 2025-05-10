Doyle High to review baseball field security after fatal shooting

LIVINGSTON - Doyle High School is reviewing its security protocols after the baseball field was the scene of a fatal shooting Friday night.

No students were involved in the shooting and the school was not using the field at the time of the crime, school system spokeswoman Delia Taylor said Saturday.

Doyle High School Principal Ashley Sharp said the park has a gate to prevent vehicles from getting into the facility when it's closed and security cameras monitor the field.

Brandon Soileau, 19, was arrested on first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with surveillance and obstruction of justice in the death of 23-year-old Evan Lynch Friday night.

Lynch was shot in the chest in Soileau's vehicle and investigators determined that the shooting happened at the baseball field. Lynch died at a hospital a short time after the shooting.