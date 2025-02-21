Latest Weather Blog
Downtown oyster spot closes, will reopen under new name
BATON ROUGE - Have no fear, oyster fans; the old Jolie Pearl spot downtown will reopen soon under new ownership.
The restaurant will have more of an oyster focus, under the new name Bayes Oyster Bar. Rick Volland recently gobbled up the spot and plans to get busy working on the interior for a mid-April opening.
Volland had previous ties to Jolie Pearl but sold it to his partners.
"It's going to be very similar to what we originally opened up with, oysters and shrimp — it was an oyster bar — that's what I want to bring it back as, where we focus on strictly oysters," Volland said.
The menu will include boiled shrimp and sandwiches as well. Volland has several other downtown properties including Downtown Seafood and Grill, Capital City Grill and Stroubes Seafood and Steak.
