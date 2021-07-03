Downtown business owners expect big crowds from weekend holiday events

BATON ROUGE - Concerts, live music and Fourth of July firework shows are back in downtown Baton Rouge.

After many cancellations last year due to the pandemic, business owners are now looking forward to a much-needed boost in sales.

Fred Taylor owns Poor Boy Lloyd's, and he's banking on crowds to turn out in Downtown Baton Rouge for this weekend's Fourth of July events.

"The Fourth of July is a big weekend where we'll have a lot of stuff going on down here. It's a big plus," Taylor said. "It just means more business to come back in here, and more money will be spent."

At the height of shutdowns due to the pandemic, the crowds missed out on live music, entertainment and gatherings.

"It's been a whole year where we were down to hardly nothing. Nobody was down here, and no events were going on," Taylor said.

Now that more COVID restrictions have lifted and vaccines are underway, business in downtown Baton Rouge is picking back up.

"It started a couple of weeks ago, where people are coming more to downtown. People are coming back to the offices and stuff," Taylor said.

At Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, kitchen manager Jeff Cash says the events are a big boost for local bars and restaurants that are struggling to stay open.

"We're looking forward to a lot of people enjoying the festivities, and hopefully we make a lot of money," said Cash.

With this weekend's in-person events back in full swing, business owners say the loyal customers are back too.