Double shooting in Baker stemmed from domestic violence, officials say
BAKER - A woman died and a man is in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning.
Officials said the shooting happened on Tristian Avenue and that the coroner was called for one deceased victim, the woman. Another victim, the man, was said to be in critical condition.
Officers on scene said the shooting stemmed from domestic violence.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
