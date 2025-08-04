81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Double shooting in Baker stemmed from domestic violence, officials say

1 hour 34 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 04 2025 Aug 4, 2025 August 04, 2025 7:58 AM August 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - A woman died and a man is in critical condition after a shooting early Monday morning. 

Officials said the shooting happened on Tristian Avenue and that the coroner was called for one deceased victim, the woman. Another victim, the man, was said to be in critical condition. 

Officers on scene said the shooting stemmed from domestic violence. 

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days