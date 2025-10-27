DOTD speaks on LA 415 update

BATON ROUGE — Drivers in West Baton Rouge could soon see major changes along the LA 1 and LA 415 corridors.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is designing a new route aimed at reducing congestion for thousands of commuters on the west side of the Mississippi River.

“This is going to be approximately a 3-mile-long, four-lane divided highway — and so it really helps the residents of West Baton Rouge Parish avoid the heavily congested area of LA One to get to Interstate 10,” Glenn Ledet, DOTD secretary, said.

The new route will cross the Intracoastal Waterway and feature major intersections at LA 1, Sun Plus Parkway in an industrial area west of LA 1, and upgraded interchange improvements at LA 415 and I-10.

“The primary connections right now will be at LA 1, where there’s going to be a major intersection there, we’re also going to have an intersection at Sun Plus Parkway, and then that intersection at 415 — and all those final details will be worked out as we progress with design,” Ledet said.

The project is still in its early stages, with construction expected to begin next year and continue through 2027 and 2028. DOTD has allocated roughly $280 million to the project, calling it one of the department’s most critical infrastructure efforts.

“This is really a critical project. We’ve got roughly $280 million dedicated to this, and it’s one of our critical projects at the department. With our transformation, we’re trying to streamline project delivery, and this is one of those efforts,” Ledet said.