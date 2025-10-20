54°
DOTD closing one lane of Bayou Jacob Road in Plaquemine daily through Halloween as crews repair beams

1 hour 52 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, October 20 2025 Oct 20, 2025 October 20, 2025 5:54 AM October 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Department of Transportation and Development will be closing one lane of La. 77 in Plaquemine daily for the next several days. 

The closure, which will see one southbound lane of La. 77, also known as Bayou Jacob Road, be closed from Nuttall Road to approximately 300 feet past Jase Street. The closure is being done to allow crews to perform beam repairs between Bayou Plaquemine and La. 77.

DOTD says the closure will be daily from Monday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 31. The closures will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

