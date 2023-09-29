Latest Weather Blog
DOTD announces upcoming road closures tied to I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - The state has announced a series of road closures related to the I-10 widening project which will affect traffic along the 10/12 corridor throughout Baton Rouge.
The closures will not impact the interstate itself, but visible work will be going on in the shoulders of I-10, I-12 and I-110 at various points.
See the full list of upcoming closures below.
Starting Oct. 2, 2023
- Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)
- Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)
- Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of Virginia Street from Lori Burgess Avenue to E. Harrison Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 6, 2023.)
Starting Oct. 8, 2023: Crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.
- Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)
- Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)
- Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)
Starting Oct. 9, 2023
- Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of E. Harrison Street from Carolina Street to Arkansas Street. (This closure will end Oct. 13, 2023.)
