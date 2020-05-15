Donte Starks dismissed from LSU football team after months-long suspension for gun arrest

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A freshman student-athlete was dismissed from the LSU football team about three months after he was suspended from the team following his arrest on weapons charges.

LSU Athletics announced Friday that linebacker Donte Starks was released for 'violating team rules.' Starks only played in three games in the 2019 season and mostly saw play on special teams.

The 19-year-old was arrested in February after he was caught carrying a loaded handgun gun in his backpack while in the New Orleans area. He was indefinitely suspended from the team after the incident.

The team did not give any other details surrounding Starks' dismissal.