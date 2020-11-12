Donation helps paralyzed BRPD officer return home

BATON ROUGE - A brand new ramp for paralyzed former police officer Rickey Faust was a long time in the making.

"It's the first time I came through my front door in over 43 months," Faust said.

Faust and his wife have had to live elsewhere for the last three years since his accident due to not having proper access.

"We were ready to help him but he needed to get some work done on his house first, so it's been a long ordeal here, but he's got the work on the house done so we were ready to get the ramp done," said Chris Andrews, of Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge.

In 2017, Faust lost control of his unit after a car changed lanes suddenly. He smashed into a concrete barrier on I-12 and was left paralyzed from the neck down.

"They gave me four months to live, and I'm still here three years and four months," Faust said.

Rebuilding Together's main purpose is to do things just like this for veterans and the disabled.

"It's a great feeling. Every time we have this kind of experience we're reminded how important our mission is and what a difference we make in this community," Andrews said.

Though it took some time, Faust is nothing but grateful to be returning home.

"I thank God. I thank God. Thank God. I'm thankful for what he did and what he's doing... And I appreciate this blessing from this organization."

Rebuilding Together is looking for volunteers, you can find information here: https://rtbr.org/