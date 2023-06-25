Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville woman arrested for cheating Medicaid program
BATON ROUGE - The Attorney General’s Office says a Donaldsonville woman has been arrested for Medicaid fraud after she illegally billed the State Medicaid Program for health care services that were never performed.
52-year-old Sandra Fisher was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud after she was accused of submitting time sheets and service logs to her employers for 140 hours of services that were not provided during February and March of this year. As a result of her actions, the personal care agency where she was employed erroneously billed Medicaid $647.68.
Fisher was arrested Tuesday by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. She was booked into the EBR Parish Prison.
Fisher was working as a direct care service worker, hired by Medicaid providers to provide services such as cooking, grooming and bathing for physically disabled or elderly Medicaid recipients.
Trending News
If convicted, Fisher could face up to five years in prison and pay up to $20,000 in fines for each count of fraud.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
-
Accusations of sexual harassment cause tension at Livingston Parish council
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso