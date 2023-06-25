Donaldsonville woman arrested for cheating Medicaid program

BATON ROUGE - The Attorney General’s Office says a Donaldsonville woman has been arrested for Medicaid fraud after she illegally billed the State Medicaid Program for health care services that were never performed.

52-year-old Sandra Fisher was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud after she was accused of submitting time sheets and service logs to her employers for 140 hours of services that were not provided during February and March of this year. As a result of her actions, the personal care agency where she was employed erroneously billed Medicaid $647.68.

Fisher was arrested Tuesday by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. She was booked into the EBR Parish Prison.

Fisher was working as a direct care service worker, hired by Medicaid providers to provide services such as cooking, grooming and bathing for physically disabled or elderly Medicaid recipients.

If convicted, Fisher could face up to five years in prison and pay up to $20,000 in fines for each count of fraud.