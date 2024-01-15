Donaldsonville names Darnell Lee as new athletic director and head football coach

DONALDSONVILLE - On Monday, Donaldsonville High School announced Darnell Lee is the new athletic director and head football coach.

"Coach Darnell Lee's proven character, competence, and commitment as a leader in high school athletics made him the unanimous choice of the committee," stated Donaldsonville High Principal Marvin Evans. "His extensive experience and leadership qualities perfectly align with our vision for the athletic department and football team. We are excited about the positive impact he will have on the development of our student-athletes, preparing them for college and career success."

Lee brings with him 23 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at East Ascension High School from 2016 to 2023. Under his guidance, the Spartans achieved a remarkable overall record of 52-38, secured playoff berths and regional finals seven times, advanced to the quarterfinals in 2018 and he etched his name in the school's history as the all-time leader in football playoff wins. A McNeese State University graduate and former four-year player for the Cowboys, Coach Lee's accolades include induction into the EA Athletic Hall of Fame, the 2018 Louisiana Sportswriters 5A Coach of the Year title, and being named the District 5-5A Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2022. He also earned the Arena Football Coach of the Year honor four times.