Donaldsonville man sentenced for 25 years for rape of two juveniles

DONALDSONVILLE - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of rape Friday.

Layne Barras, 28, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree rape as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In July 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff's detectives received information indicating that Layne Barras had committed sexual acts with two juvenile victims. Upon receiving this information, detectives initiated an investigation into the allegations, and during the investigation, detectives were notified by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office that a complaint was made by a medical professional in Ascension Parish indicating that Layne Barras admitted to sexually assaulting two juvenile females.

Barras admitted to showing one of the juveniles child pornography before acting out the scene. Both

juveniles underwent forensic interviews and ultimately confirmed Barras' own admissions.

Barras was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Upon release from incarceration, Barras must register and notify others as a sex offender or child predator for life.