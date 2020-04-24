72°
Latest Weather Blog
Dolphins select UL Lafayette lineman Robert Hunt in 2nd round of NFL Draft
NFL DRAFT - UL Lafayette Offensive lineman Robert Hunt is headed to Miami after being selected 39th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hunt was a senior for the Ragin' Cajuns after a productive high school career in Burkeville, Texas. He started all 13 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman for the Cajuns. The following season, he split playing time at both left guard and tackle.
He was voted second-team all conference in 2018 after making a switch to right tackle. During his senior year, injuries kept him sidelined for the later part of the year, but he was still named first-team all conference.
The Miami Dolphins selected Hunt with the 7th pick of the second round.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal agents searching for man accused of being leader of drug-trafficking organization
-
Business booming for local nursery amid stay-at-home-order
-
Video shows suspects firing barrage of gunfire outside Baton Rouge apartment
-
Local BR resident supports Class of 2020 Seniors
-
Fans expect Lloyd Cushenberry to be picked in round two of NFL...