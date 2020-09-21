Dixie Beer accepting name suggestions from community in renaming, rebranding efforts

NEW ORLEANS - Dixie Beer is taking recommendations and ideas from the community in the journey of renaming the New Orleans staple.

The centuries-old beer announced in a news release on Monday, Sept. 21, that the beer decided to “rebrand this past June following the nation’s conversations about systemic racism and social justice issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of Black and Brown communities. As the country continues to evolve, Dixie found it necessary to reflect on its brewery’s role in making New Orleans more united, strong and resilient for future generations. The options are endless for the iconic brewery in a city rich in culture, diverse backgrounds, and unique dialect.”

“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together. Our name must speak to the diversity of the city we call home as we encourage unity and inclusivity in New Orleans and across the country," said Jim Birch, General Manager of Dixie Brewery.

To participate in the renaming of Dixie Beer, visit the website at dixiebeer.com/name to suggest a name.

The brewery aims to announce a new name in October with a new brand rollout set for Mardi Gras 2021.