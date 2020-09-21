Latest Weather Blog
Dixie Beer accepting name suggestions from community in renaming, rebranding efforts
NEW ORLEANS - Dixie Beer is taking recommendations and ideas from the community in the journey of renaming the New Orleans staple.
The centuries-old beer announced in a news release on Monday, Sept. 21, that the beer decided to “rebrand this past June following the nation’s conversations about systemic racism and social justice issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of Black and Brown communities. As the country continues to evolve, Dixie found it necessary to reflect on its brewery’s role in making New Orleans more united, strong and resilient for future generations. The options are endless for the iconic brewery in a city rich in culture, diverse backgrounds, and unique dialect.”
“Community is at the heart of why we do what we do, and we thrive on the idea of our beer bringing people together. Our name must speak to the diversity of the city we call home as we encourage unity and inclusivity in New Orleans and across the country," said Jim Birch, General Manager of Dixie Brewery.
To participate in the renaming of Dixie Beer, visit the website at dixiebeer.com/name to suggest a name.
The brewery aims to announce a new name in October with a new brand rollout set for Mardi Gras 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...