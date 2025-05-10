76°
Divers help to pull submerged SUV from waterway
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Dive Team, which includes several members who also work with the St. George Fire Department, was called out Saturday morning when an SUV wound up in Claycut Bayou, the fire department said in a social media post.
Crews responded to the 7400 block of Elliot Road before 7 a.m. Saturday on reports of the submerged vehicle, finding the person who had been in the SUV safe on land.
The divers was able to locate the SUV and prepare it to be pulled out of the water by a tow truck.
Four St. George firefighters are members of the EBRSO dive team and another two dozen firefighters are certified for quick-rescue dives.
