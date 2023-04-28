65°
Digital media company BuzzFeed cutting 15 percent of jobs
NEW YORK (AP) - Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 15 percent of its jobs, or about 200 people, to trim costs and become profitable.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti wrote employees Wednesday that the layoffs will help BuzzFeed avoid having to raise money from investors again.
The privately held company has not been profitable for several years. It has raised hundreds of millions from such investors as Comcast's NBCUniversal.
The New York company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.
Many digital media companies have cut jobs or sold off in recent years as Facebook and Google gobble up the bulk of digital advertising dollars. Verizon also said Wednesday that it is cutting about 800 jobs in its media division, which includes Yahoo and HuffPost.
