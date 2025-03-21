Detectives searching for suspect in Hammond kidnapping, rape

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man accused of a kidnapping and rape in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officers were called to a hospital where they spoke to the victim Thursday evening. The Hammond Police Department obtained video footage of a possible suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Donnie Stevenson, and his vehicle, believed to be a red Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about Stevenson's whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD at (1-800) 554-5245.