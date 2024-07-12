Detectives release video of drive-by shooting, hoping to find suspects

HAMMOND - Detectives released video of a drive-by shooting that left no one injured, but damaged a home and the two vehicles parked there.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on July 7. Security footage of the incident shows a person get out of the passenger side of a vehicle before shooting at a home near the corner of Pleasant Road Ridge Extension and Sisters Road.

The two residents of the home said they heard more than ten gunshots through their walls and windows.

The shooter then gets back into the car, which drives away toward Yokum Road.

The two people present in the home were unhurt, but there were multiple bullet holes in their cars and garage.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.