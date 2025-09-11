92°
Detectives looking for two people accused of stealing from multiple stores in the Mall of Louisiana

Thursday, September 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for two people accused of stealing from multiple stores in the Mall of Louisiana. 

Deputies at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it is looking for two people who put merchandise from stores into a bag without paying. 

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call EBRSO. 

