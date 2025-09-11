92°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives looking for two people accused of stealing from multiple stores in the Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for two people accused of stealing from multiple stores in the Mall of Louisiana.
Deputies at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it is looking for two people who put merchandise from stores into a bag without paying.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call EBRSO.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FBI investigating threat sent to students at Southern, other HBCUs
-
The newest Bachelorette is 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie...
-
Good 2 Eat: Andouille Sausage Bites and Kentucky Lemonade
-
24 years later, Baton Rouge Fire Department holds moment of silence to...
-
2une In Previews: Third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff coming to...