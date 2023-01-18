Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left 18-year-old dead

73°
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies and detectives are investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Hathorn was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Deputies did not make a suspect or a motive immediately clear. 

This is a developing story.  

