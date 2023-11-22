Detached garage catches fire early Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A fire that started in a detached garage off South Acadian Thruway Wednesday rendered the structure a total loss.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started shortly after 6:40 a.m. at a home on Churchill Avenue. The fire was contained to a detached garage near the home and no injuries were reported, but the garage was destroyed.

Investigators could not immediately determine the cause of the fire but said it did not appear to be intentionally set.