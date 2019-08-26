78°
Despite hip surgery, Jimmy Carter to help build more homes

Monday, August 26 2019
ATLANTA (AP) - Hip surgery will not prevent former President Jimmy Carter from helping to build nearly two-dozen homes in Tennessee.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 94-year-old Carter and his wife Rosalynn will help build the houses for Habitat for Humanity Oct. 6-11 in Nashville.
  
The newspaper reports that it will be the 36th consecutive year that the Carters have done so. They've helped to build more than 4,300 homes in 14 countries since 1984.
  
The construction project comes after the former president fell and broke his hip during the spring at his home in Plains, Georgia, while he was preparing to go turkey hunting.
