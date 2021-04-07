80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: Victims attacked, bit by home invader

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 11 2016 Apr 11, 2016 April 11, 2016 11:52 PM April 11, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a home invasion suspect accused of hitting and biting the tenants of the home he entered.

Gary Joseph Leblanc III, 24, is wanted on charges of home invasion, domestic abuse battery, simple battery and aggravated battery, our news partner Action 17 News reports.

Investigators say he forced his was into a home on Tangi Lakes Drive early Monday morning. Two neighbors came to help when they heard the tenant scream. Leblanc ran off, but not before investigators say he "struck another female victim" and bit one of the men trying to subdue him.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days