Deputies: Victims attacked, bit by home invader
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a home invasion suspect accused of hitting and biting the tenants of the home he entered.
Gary Joseph Leblanc III, 24, is wanted on charges of home invasion, domestic abuse battery, simple battery and aggravated battery, our news partner Action 17 News reports.
Investigators say he forced his was into a home on Tangi Lakes Drive early Monday morning. Two neighbors came to help when they heard the tenant scream. Leblanc ran off, but not before investigators say he "struck another female victim" and bit one of the men trying to subdue him.
