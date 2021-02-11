Deputies seize 10,000 pills, other drugs inside Denham Springs home

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities arrested a pair accused of selling drugs out of a house on in Denham Springs after serving a residential search warrant.

Paul Booth, 38, and Bethany Bergeron, 40, were arrested Wednesday at their home along Fountain Lane.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies seized an estimated $200,000 worth of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The items taken in the bust include 10,000 prescription pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, and anabolic steroids.

Booth and Bergeron were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a slew of drug-related charges.