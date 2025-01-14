Deputies searching for thieves who stole from Ponchatoula carports just before Christmas

PONCHATOULA — Deputies are searching for two men accused of stealing from multiple Ponchatoula homes days before Christmas.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage from a home on Old Sawmill Road that showed two men stealing a Yeti ice chest and welding equipment from under a carport early Dec. 23.

Deputies added that another property owner in the area reported several similar items valued at around $2,500 missing from around their home that same night.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information about who these thieves are and where they can be found to call the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-402-0214.