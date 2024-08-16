97°
Deputies searching for man who stole $600 in laundry detergent from Gonzales Dollar General

Friday, August 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing about $600 worth of laundry detergent from a Gonzales Dollar General.

Deputies said the man was seen near a black Buick sedan at the Dollar General on La. 74. 

Anyone with information that could help identify this the man is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

