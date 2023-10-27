85°
Deputies searching for man who never returned home nearly two weeks ago
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man who was last heard from on Oct. 14.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Stephen Cottier, 52, last texted a friend that he was driving home to Hammond from the Covington area on Oct. 14. He has not been heard from or seen since.
Cottier was known to be driving a blue Ford F-150 with Louisiana license plate Z517 286 and was driving on the Highway 40 area near the Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parish border.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call STPSO at (985) 902-2017.
