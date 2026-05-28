Deputies say Houma woman posted man's private images and wanted payment to take them down

LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Houma woman who allegedly posted a man's private pictures on social media and told him to pay up to have them taken down.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a complaint from a Labadieville man that Ahkayla Mona Holmes, 27, had posted personal pictures of him to a social media website.

Holmes allegedly tried to "obtain something of value from the victim in exchange for removing the photos," deputies said.

Holmes was arrested by Houma Police on May 22 and transferred into Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office custody on Wednesday. She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and telephone harassment.