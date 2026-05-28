Latest Weather Blog
Deputies say Houma woman posted man's private images and wanted payment to take them down
LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Houma woman who allegedly posted a man's private pictures on social media and told him to pay up to have them taken down.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a complaint from a Labadieville man that Ahkayla Mona Holmes, 27, had posted personal pictures of him to a social media website.
Holmes allegedly tried to "obtain something of value from the victim in exchange for removing the photos," deputies said.
Trending News
Holmes was arrested by Houma Police on May 22 and transferred into Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office custody on Wednesday. She was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and telephone harassment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Morgan City man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges after armed home break-in
-
West Fel. judges who restored custody to man accused of rape ordered...
-
Good 2 Eat: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
-
Several international vessels dock on NOLA riverfront in celebration of America's semiquincentennial
-
Steel beam from Twin Towers touring country to mark 25th anniversary of...
Sports Video
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
-
Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids