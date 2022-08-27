89°
Deputies on the lookout for bright orange tractor reportedly stolen from Denham Springs

Saturday, August 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are on the lookout for a bright orange industrial tractor that was reportedly stolen in Denham Springs Thursday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area.

The tractor has a glass-enclosed cab and a front-end loader, as well as a red 10-foot bush hog attached, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the stolen equipment is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241.

