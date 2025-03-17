Deputies: No charges to be filed in death of 80-year-old struck by truck while visiting from Virginia

PORT ALLEN — No criminal action will be taken in the death of an 80-year-old man struck by a car last week while visiting the capital region from Virginia, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said Monday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said they are treating the late Wednesday night death of Robert DiDomenico and the injury of his wife as an accident. The spokesperson added that no formal charges will be filed against the driver who struck them while the couple was walking along Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.

The driver was not impaired, deputies said following the crash.

DiDomenico and his wife were staying at a Port Allen hotel near the site of the crash while they were attending the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships being held at the Raising Cane's River Center.

DiDomenico died at the scene and his wife was brought to the hospital in critical condition. She is still in critical condition, deputies said.