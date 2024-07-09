Deputies looking for washing machine thieves

AMITE - Deputies are searching for two men who stole several washing machines from a Tangipahoa Parish business.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed two men hauling away multiple washing machines from the Cutrer’s Appliance & Furniture on June 17. The owner said they took a few scrap washing machines and a Maytag 565 washing machine that was under repair — totaling around $500.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call (985) 748-3335.