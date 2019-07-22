82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for thief who stole from coin machine at Ascension car wash

Monday, July 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a person who stole money from a coin-operated machine at an Ascension Parish car wash.

The sheriff's office shared surveillance video of the car wash along Southwood Village Avenue from July 16. The video shows a man driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and stopping by the machine during the overnight hours. 

It's unclear how much was taken in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

