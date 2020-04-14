65°
Deputies looking for missing Port Allen man

Tuesday, April 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are looking for a man who disappeared earlier this month.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Peter Alex Cannella, 39, was last seen leaving his home between 8 and 9 a.m. on April 6. 

Cannella is about 6 feet tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, a crew cut hair style and glasses.

He was seen wearing a white/white striped button-up shirt and blue jeans and was driving a gray 2011 Ford pickup truck with Michigan license plate DPE5425. 

Cannella is also known to visit Catholic churches in various areas.

